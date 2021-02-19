Xiaomi is working to launch a new Mi 11 Lite model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has spotted the handset's 5G variant on the IMDA certification site with model number M2101K9G. The listing reveals that the Mi 11 Lite 5G will come with support for Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, and Bluetooth. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will feature a Full-HD+ display

The Mi 11 Lite 5G will have a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information The handset will pack a 16MP front camera

The Mi 11 Lite 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it is likely to sport a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

The Mi 11 Lite 5G's processor details are not known as of now. However, the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability