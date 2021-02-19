ASUS will unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 5, on March 10, the company has announced via a dedicated microsite. In India, the handset is said to arrive in March but ASUS is yet to officially confirm the timeline. As for the key highlights, the ROG Phone 5 will offer a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 5 will come with a 144Hz display

The ROG Phone 5 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The back panel will house a triple camera setup and a small secondary display for previewing notifications. The device is likely to bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will sport a 64MP main camera

The ROG Phone 5 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset

ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability