ASUS is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 5, soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the handset will arrive in India in March. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Android 11, and 16GB of RAM. It is also speculated to offer a 144Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will have a small secondary screen on the rear

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature a conventional screen on the front with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a tiny secondary display for previewing notifications. The handset is likely to bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will pack a 64MP main camera

The ROG Phone 5 will reportedly offer a triple-lens camera unit on the rear side, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it will pack a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals At the heart, it will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset

ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability