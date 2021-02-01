Tech giant ASUS is working to introduce its ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the MIIT certification platform, revealing that it will come with a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. Previously, it was found listed on platforms like TENAA, 3C, and Geekbench. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 5: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature slim bezels, an edge-to-edge screen, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a dot matrix Aura Lighting with the company's logo. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, likely with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera and two other sensors, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will offer a single selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging technology. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

