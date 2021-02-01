-
ASUS ROG Phone 5 spotted on certification site, specifications revealedLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 06:24 pm
Tech giant ASUS is working to introduce its ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone soon.
In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the MIIT certification platform, revealing that it will come with a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. Previously, it was found listed on platforms like TENAA, 3C, and Geekbench.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
ASUS ROG Phone 5: At a glance
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature slim bezels, an edge-to-edge screen, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a dot matrix Aura Lighting with the company's logo.
The handset will bear a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, likely with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera and two other sensors, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will offer a single selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging technology.
The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.
Information
How much will it cost?
At present, there is no official information pertaining to the launch and pricing of the ASUS ROG Phone 5. However, given the expected specifications and features, the phone should start at around Rs. 45,000 for the 8GB/128GB model.