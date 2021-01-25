Realme has announced a Realme UI 2.0 early access program for the X50 5G and X50m 5G handsets in China. Only 200 slots are available, and the firmware will arrive on the devices before January 29. However, users are advised not to install it on their primary devices, as early access builds are not as stable as the official ones. Here's more.

Details How to apply for the program?

Interested users can participate in the program by heading to Settings > Software Update menu on their devices. Click on the gear icon on the top-right corner, then on "Trial version," and submit the required information. Back up all your data before proceeding with the installation and make sure that at least 5GB of storage and 60% of battery are available on the smartphone.

Design and display Realme X50 5G and X50m 5G: At a glance

The Realme X50 5G and X50m 5G have a bezel-less display with a wide notch and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The devices sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

X50m has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro and depth cameras, on the rear. On the front, there is a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth lens. Meanwhile, X50 gets a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood