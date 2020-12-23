Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 12:05 am
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Redmi has started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its Redmi 8 model in the global market (via PiunikaWeb). The report claims that the Indian and European markets are next in line.
The firmware enhances the Control Center, improves the brightness and colors in the Dark Mode, adds improvements to the status bar, and fixes the home screen issue.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries version number V12.0.1.0.QCNMIXM and has a download size of around 649MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi 8 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
It comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue, and Phantom Red color options.
The Redmi 8 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Redmi 8 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
It runs on Android 9-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
