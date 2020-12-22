The electrification of transport, with a complete zero-carbon green energy approach, is one of the major trends of the 21st century. A few years back, there were rumors about Apple's automotive plans, including Project Titan. However, this time around, there are concrete details about the production of next-level electric vehicles by Apple. This will be a huge boost to the promising electric vehicle market.

No Cobalt The 'breakthrough' monocell design of the battery

The much-anticipated electric vehicle from Apple is expected to feature a monocell design which will give the flexibility to the company to add more active material to the cell. Effectively, this will increase the range of the cell. There are possibilities that Apple may opt for a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Interestingly, these batteries don't overheat while charging and don't need Cobalt.

Details The use of LiDAR sensors: 3D scanning with laser beams

Further, the electric vehicles from Apple may feature LiDAR sensors. Notably, these sensors are used in iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro for understanding the surrounding area. These sensors use laser scanning or 3D scanning and employ a specific technology of eye-safe laser beams which ultimately creates a 3D representation of the surveyed environment.

Reason However, uncertainty over the Apple electric vehicle launch looms

Previously, there were reports that 200 employees were laid off from the Project Titan team. But, now there are rumors that the tech giant would launch the production-ready model by 2024. The scope of the project has reportedly been reduced. However, it's still not clear whether Apple is going to independently create the electric vehicle or plans on getting an outside partner to help.

Do you know? The automotive patents Apple has been granted

For the last few years, Apple has been working on car technology, and has received several patents like a system to detect cracks on the window, a holographic head-up display, a sensor enclosure, steer by wire and suspension systems.

Local transport Change in paradigm: Global demand for electric vehicles