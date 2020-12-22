Redmi's latest budget-friendly smartphone, the 9 Power witnessed its first sale in India today, via Amazon and Mi.com. Priced at Rs. 10,999, the handset will go on another sale on December 29 at 12 pm. To recall, it was launched in the country last week. It features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi 9 Power: At a glance

The Redmi 9 Power features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Power has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Power draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?