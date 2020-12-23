The home-grown tech giant Lava has unveiled the latest budget-friendly smartphone, the BeU, at Rs. 6,888. It is slated to be launched officially on January 5, along with other devices, claims Gadgets360. The company maintains that it is a women-centric phone with an in-built BeSafe safety app. It also gets dual rear cameras and 16-hours of talk time on a single charge.

Design and display Lava BeU: At a glance

The Lava BeU features a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit studded with crystals, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it will be available in a single Rose Pink color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lava BeU sports a dual rear camera module including a 13MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 2MP lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Lava BeU draws power from an octa-core, 1.6 GHz processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It comes with dual SIMs. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 4,060mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability