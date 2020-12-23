Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 01:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
The home-grown tech giant Lava has unveiled the latest budget-friendly smartphone, the BeU, at Rs. 6,888. It is slated to be launched officially on January 5, along with other devices, claims Gadgets360.
The company maintains that it is a women-centric phone with an in-built BeSafe safety app. It also gets dual rear cameras and 16-hours of talk time on a single charge.
The Lava BeU features a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit studded with crystals, and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it will be available in a single Rose Pink color option.
The Lava BeU sports a dual rear camera module including a 13MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 2MP lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
The Lava BeU draws power from an octa-core, 1.6 GHz processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It comes with dual SIMs.
At the heart, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 4,060mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Lava BeU will be available at a price-tag of Rs. 6,888 for the solo 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Its sale date will be revealed during the launch event on January 5.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.