OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G receives FCC and Bluetooth SIG certificationsLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 11:47 am
OPPO is working to launch the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the global market soon. In the latest development, the handset has been found listed on the FCC and Bluetooth SIG websites, hinting at its arrival in global markets.
To recall, it debuted in China last month with a Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Black and Blue color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G sports a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
The global pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be revealed during the launch event, which is expected to happen soon. However, in China, it starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.