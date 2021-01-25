Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 11:47 am

OPPO is working to launch the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the global market soon. In the latest development, the handset has been found listed on the FCC and Bluetooth SIG websites, hinting at its arrival in global markets. To recall, it debuted in China last month with a Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G sports a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?