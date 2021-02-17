YouTube TV could allow users to download movies and shows for offline access. 9to5Google reports that after updating the YouTube TV app to version 5.06.2, opening the app generates a "Looking for incomplete downloads" notification. This is a clear indication that the feature will be integrated into the app soon. It could resemble download options on YouTube and YouTube Music.

Offline access Spotted code redirects to "downloads" when internet connection is lost

9to5Google reportedly spotted lines of code in the app which suggest offline content consumption will be integrated into the app soon. The code alerts you when you lose internet connectivity and will direct you to a list of available downloads. The report also suggests there may be restrictions to what content can be downloaded as there could be channel-by-channel restrictions to downloads.

Information YouTube TV: Google's offering for cord-cutters to ditch cable

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service which also features movies and TV shows. The service works over the internet and does not require a cable connection or installation of any additional hardware. The service allows recording and has partnered with major broadcasting networks.

Specifics unclear YouTube TV downloads could be time-limited or paywalled

Users who pay for YouTube's main service or YouTube Music can download videos. However, the download is time-limited and the device must be connected to the internet once in every 29 days for the download to remain accessible offline. It is unclear whether or not the download feature for YouTube TV will be time-limited and paywalled as well.

Odd one out User experience while downloading content should resemble the YouTube app

YouTube TV is currently the only premium YouTube service that doesn't allow content downloading. Membership for the service costs $64.99 per month. Each membership can be used on up to six accounts. A dedicated Download button specifically for watching shows offline might be on the cards in an upcoming update. The experience will reportedly be akin to downloading content on the main YouTube app.

Lifesaver Feature should be available to both Android and iOS devices