X account of Reuters has been blocked in India

The Indian government has blocked access to the official X account of global news agency Reuters. The move, which took effect late night on yesterday, left many users puzzled and concerned. When trying to access the @Reuters handle in India, a message reads: "@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

Communication gap Reason for blocking still unclear The reason for blocking Reuters's account remains unclear as there has been no official word from Indian authorities or the platform itself. The @ReutersWorld account was also blocked soon after, adding to the confusion. However, other X handles affiliated with Reuters such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Pictures, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China are still accessible in India.

Policy details X's content policy on legal demands X's content policy states that accounts or posts may be withheld in certain nations if the platform receives a "valid legal demand," like a court order or request under local laws. The company usually handles such requests through its legal and support teams. This means that if a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity is received, it might have to withhold access to certain content in a specific country from time to time.