'Golden Handle' appears on Moon tonight: How to see it?
What's the story
Tonight, skywatchers will get a chance to witness a monthly phenomenon known as the "Golden Handle" on the Moon. This celestial event occurs when sunlight hits the peaks of a mountain range on our natural satellite. The Montes Jura mountain range will reflect the sunlight and create this unique visual effect.
Viewing tips
Where and when to see the 'Golden handle'
To catch a glimpse of the "Golden Handle," look for the waxing gibbous Moon hanging above the southern horizon as dusk falls. The Montes Jura mountain range, located near Mare Imbrium (the Sea of Showers), will be your guide. A crescent-shaped curve near this area marks the "Golden Handle." Using binoculars or a telescope will enhance your viewing experience.
Setup
Best equipment for viewing
A pair of binoculars mounted on a tripod will help reveal the sweeping profile of the "Golden Handle." Meanwhile, a telescope with an aperture of six inches or higher will give you a more detailed view of Montes Jura and the nearby Bianchini Crater. While observing, don't forget to check out Copernicus Crater. Its 91km-wide diameter makes it an ideal target for lunar observation.