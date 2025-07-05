'Golden Handle' appears on Moon tonight: How to see it?

To catch a glimpse of the "Golden Handle," look for the waxing gibbous Moon hanging above the southern horizon as dusk falls. The Montes Jura mountain range, located near Mare Imbrium (the Sea of Showers), will be your guide. A crescent-shaped curve near this area marks the "Golden Handle." Using binoculars or a telescope will enhance your viewing experience.

Best equipment for viewing

A pair of binoculars mounted on a tripod will help reveal the sweeping profile of the "Golden Handle." Meanwhile, a telescope with an aperture of six inches or higher will give you a more detailed view of Montes Jura and the nearby Bianchini Crater. While observing, don't forget to check out Copernicus Crater. Its 91km-wide diameter makes it an ideal target for lunar observation.