Black Moon: When to watch last celestial event of 2024

By Mudit Dube 04:20 pm Dec 30, 202404:20 pm

What's the story As 2024 draws to a close, skywatchers have one final opportunity to witness a rare celestial event: the Black Moon. But what exactly is a Black Moon? Unlike a traditional new moon, where the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun, a Black Moon refers to the absence of a new moon in a particular month. In some lunar calendars, it can also signify the second new moon within a single month.

Event details

Understanding the Black Moon phenomenon

Though not an official term, the phrase "Black Moon" is well-known among astronomy buffs. The event is similar to the "Blue Moon" occurrence, which is a second full moon in a month. Since a new moon cycle lasts approximately 29.5 days, it's occasionally possible for a month to lack a new moon altogether. This is what makes the Black Moon a relatively uncommon occurrence.

Viewing tips

The Black Moon's peak and viewing opportunities

While the Black Moon itself won't be visible, its impact can be observed. The night sky will appear darker than usual during the Black Moon phase, offering a chance to see fainter stars and celestial objects typically obscured by moonlight. The Black Moon will peak at 5:27pm ET (10:27 GMT) on December 30. For those in the Americas, it will be on December 30, while those in Europe, Africa, and Asia will experience it on December 31.

Sky conditions

Winter nights in North America offer clearer skies

Winter nights in North America are famous for their clearer skies, thanks to dry air, which improves visibility through telescopes. This makes the upcoming Black Moon an even more exciting event for stargazers in the region. After the sighting on December 30, the next Black Moon will appear in August 2025, giving another opportunity for celestial observation.