Astronauts landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969

US celebrates 55th anniversary of Apollo 11's historic lunar landing

What's the story The 55th anniversary of the first Moon landing, a historic achievement by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, was marked with celebrations across the US. Aldrin, the last survivor of the Apollo 11 crew, headlined a gala at San Diego Air and Space Museum. Astronaut Charlie Duke, Mission Control's voice during the Moon landing, joined Aldrin at this event. NASA's Kennedy Space Center also held a Moon fest near where astronauts were launched aboard Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.

Recalling the moments of the landing

On July 20, 1969, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Sea of Tranquility in their lunar module, Eagle. Armstrong's iconic words as he became the first person to step on Moon were remembered: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Aldrin followed Armstrong onto the lunar surface, describing it as "Magnificent desolation." The astronauts spent just over two hours on the lunar surface before returning to their module, and reuniting with Michael Collins in lunar orbit.

Tributes and memorabilia

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, where Armstrong grew up, held a tribute that included "Run to the Moon" races and model rocket launches. The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington displayed Armstrong's restored spacesuit from Apollo 11. The capsule carrying astronuats splashed down in the Pacific on July 24, 1969 and it was recovered by USS Hornet naval vessel. A splashdown party was held at USS Hornet museum in Alameda, California on the anniversary.

NASA's future lunar missions and the Artemis program

NASA will send four astronauts around the Moon as part of the Artemis program. The mission aims to land another crew on the Moon no earlier than 2026. On the anniversary of the landing, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called for unity among US political parties. He highlighted how Apollo 11 united a troubled country and expressed hope that future missions could do the same. Nelson also referred to Artemis Accords, an agreement among nations committing to peaceful exploration norms.

Celebrating anniversary with film and celestial events

The anniversary was also marked by the release of a new film, Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson, and a special website by the Smithsonian, dedicated to Apollo 11. In a rare celestial coincidence, July's full Moon coincided with the anniversary, offering another way for people to celebrate this historic event. These cultural tributes served as additional ways for people across the US to commemorate this significant milestone in space exploration history.