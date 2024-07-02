In brief Simplifying... In brief Chinese scientists have found a type of moss that can survive and even grow in Mars-like conditions, including extreme cold and radiation.

While this moss isn't edible, it could play a crucial role in long-term space missions by converting carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and carbohydrates.

This moss grows in Antarctica

Chinese scientists discover moss capable of surviving on Mars

Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Chinese researchers have identified a desert moss, Syntrichia caninervis, that could potentially survive and grow in the harsh conditions of Mars. Known for its resilience, this moss has been found in extreme environments from Antarctica to the Mojave desert. The scientists believe this plant could help transform the hostile Martian environment, characterized by freezing temperatures and an atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide.

Experiment

Moss survives simulated Martian conditions in lab

The research team simulated Mars's harsh environment, and found that the moss survived five years at minus 80 degrees Celsius. Impressively, it was also able to regenerate after nearly complete dehydration. The moss showed strong resistance to radiation, even growing under limited doses of gamma rays. "The unique insights obtained in our study lay the foundation for outer space colonization using naturally selected plants adapted to extreme stress conditions," the researchers stated in their paper published in The Innovation journal.

Space agriculture

Potential role of moss in long-term space missions

Growing Earth-based plants on the Red Planet could make its barren surface more habitable. "Cultivating terrestrial plants is an important part of any long-term space mission because plants efficiently turn carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and carbohydrates - essentially the air and food that humans need to survive," University of Florida's moss expert Stuart McDaniel explained to The Guardian. Although the desert moss is not suitable for consumption, it could provide other essential services in space.

Challenges

Unanswered questions and future possibilities

Despite the findings, McDaniel pointed out that there are many unanswered questions. "These experiments represent an important first step, but they do not show that the moss could be a significant source of oxygen under Martian conditions, nor do they show that the desert moss could reproduce and proliferate in the Martian context," he added. Meanwhile, the Chinese researchers concluded their study with optimism about future possibilities.