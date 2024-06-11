Next Article

Dark energy makes up 68% of the universe

Our universe may be connected to an anti-universe, suggests scientist

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm Jun 11, 202401:12 pm

What's the story The standard model of cosmology, which explains the universe using regular matter, dark energy, and cold dark matter (CDM), has been in place for decades. However, mysteries persist, such as the direct observation of dark matter and the controversial nature of dark energy. Naman Kumar, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, has proposed a new model that eliminates dark energy from the equation. This new model suggests a connection between our universe and an anti-universe.

Model details

New model proposes anti-universe as solution

Kumar's new model, proposed in a paper published in the journal Gravitation and Cosmology, suggests that an anti-universe with a reverse time flow could be the solution. He stated, "However, there is a price to pay. We need a partner anti-universe whose time flow is oppositely related to our universe." This idea is not entirely new, as a global team of researchers previously suggested a similar concept earlier this year.

Hypothesis

Hypothesis on universe's accelerated expansion

Kumar's proposal is a working hypothesis pertaining to the observed accelerated expansion of the universe, which he describes as "one of the greatest puzzles in our understanding of the cosmos." As our ability to observe and study the universe improves, astronomers are slowly moving closer to a potential explanation for this discrepancy. Kumar believes that an inverted world where time flows backward, could be an elegant solution to this cosmic puzzle.