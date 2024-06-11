Next Article

It might debut in 2026

Apple's first foldable iPhone might feature an outward folding design

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:46 pm Jun 11, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Apple's foray into the foldable smartphone market is expected to feature an outward-folding design, according to renowned Apple analyst Jeff Pu. The device, potentially named the "iPhone Fold," is projected to sport a 7.9-inch OLED screen that folds outwards, akin to the Huawei Mate Xs 2. This design choice will set it apart from existing foldable models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which employs an inward-folding mechanism.

Reason

Why does this story matter?

The foldable smartphone market is currently dominated by Samsung, with its Galaxy Z Fold series. However, other manufacturers like Vivo, OPPO, and OnePlus, have also made significant strides in this space. Apple's entry into the foldable market is highly anticipated, with speculations about its design and specifications circulating for some time.

Pros

Outward-folding design offers unique advantages

The outward-folding design of the "iPhone Fold" is expected to provide several advantages. It will allow for a single large panel that shall serve both folded and unfolded states, making the gadget slimmer and lighter without the need for a second display. Additionally, this design will permit users to utilize the main camera setup for selfies, regardless of whether the device is folded or not.

Future products

Apple's foldable iPhone and MacBook with foldable display

Pu has predicted a 2026 debut for the "iPhone Fold," aligning with the release of the iPhone 18. In addition to this, there are rumors about a MacBook featuring a foldable display. The device is said to boast a 20.3-inch screen and is slated for mass production by late 2025. However, some reports suggest it may not hit the market until 2027.