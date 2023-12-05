OnePlus 12 debuts with Sony's LYTIA sensor, brightest smartphone display

OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, after weeks of tip-offs and rumors. Initially introduced in China, the device is set for a global debut likely in January. The company has released the device through a live event, showcasing its features and capabilities. It does seem promising and is all set to compete against Android flagships like Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24, and others. Here's a quick rundown of the device's highlights.

The phone can eliminate false touches during rain

The OnePlus 12 gets a 6.82-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED screen, which boasts a peak brightness of 4,500-nits and Dolby Vision certification. The device supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 510ppi pixel density, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, which helps control brightness levels, conserve battery life, and reduce eye strain. Furthermore, it houses an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset is IP65-rated, and it introduces OnePlus's Rain Water Touch feature to eliminate ghost/false touches.

It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-T808 image sensor

The OnePlus 12 debuts with the new 50MP Sony LYT-T808 (OIS) main, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide, and 64MP (3x) OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies. Further, OPPO's Display P1 chip is onboard, which helps improve image processing and fine-tunes the on-screen contents. The device offers significant camera improvements over last year's flagship, the OnePlus 11. Impressively, it supports 8K video recording at 24fps via the rear setup.

A 5,400mAh long-lasting battery is onboard

The OnePlus 12 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone boots Android 14-based ColorOS. Under the hood, it packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100 wired (Type-C, USB 3.2) and 50W wireless charging. It also introduces AAC Technology's Bionic Vibration Sensing Motor Turbo, which enhances the haptic feedback during gaming. The device includes "ultra-linear stereo dual speakers," supporting Dolby Atmos for an immersive listening experience.

What about the pricing?

The OnePlus 12 costs CNY 4,299 (nearly Rs. 50,650) for its 12GB/256GB configuration. The 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB models are priced at CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 56,550) and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 62,350), respectively. Finally, the top-of-the-line 24GB/1TB model costs CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,200). In the Chinese market, it is available for grabs in three color options: green, black, and white.