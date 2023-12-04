OnePlus 12 launching on December 5: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:07 pm Dec 04, 202312:07 pm

The OnePlus 12 will compete with top-tier flagships in the segment (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, in China on December 5 at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST), after the company's 10th-anniversary celebrations today (December 4). The company has provided a glimpse of the smartphone's specifications and features. Based on the information presented, the device does seem promising on paper. Anticipating the launch, here's a rundown of all the information you need to know regarding the OnePlus 12.

The device will incorporate 4,500-nits of peak brightness

The OnePlus 12 is set to introduce the world's first 2K oriental screen, boasting an A+ certified ProXDR display with a peak brightness reaching up to 4,500-nits. As for the metrics, it's a large 6.82-inch BOE-certified curved panel, with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and 510ppi pixel density. Further, OPPO's Display P1 chip and a new in-screen fingerprint scanner are integrated into the device. It will also introduce OnePlus's Rain Water Touch feature, eliminating ghost/false touches.

A new Sony LYTIA main camera sensor is onboard

The OnePlus 12 will debut with the new 50MP Sony LYT-T808 (f/1.6, 23mm) dual-layer stacked main camera sensor, moving on from the Sony IMX890 sensor of the OnePlus 11. Other than the primary sensor, the phone will feature a 48MP (f/2.2, 14mm) Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP (f/2.6, 70mm) OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. Users can expect significant improvements in the camera department over last year's flagship.

It will introduce the industry-leading vibration motor

The OnePlus 12 will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and storage capacities reaching 1TB, promising ample memory and storage options. The smartphone will run Android 14-based ColorOS 14. New teasers reveal the device will contain "Holographic Audio" technology—a spatial audio system, promising an immersive audio experience. It will also house "ultra-linear stereo dual speakers," supporting Dolby Atmos. The handset will introduce AAC Technology's Bionic Vibration Sensing Motor Turbo, enhancing the tactile experience.

Global launch is expected on January 23, 2024

The OnePlus 12 is currently available for pre-booking in China, with color choices including green, black, and white. While the debut in China is slated for December 5, a recent report suggests the global launch is set for January 23, 2024.