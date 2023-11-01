Vivo OriginOS 4 offers faster performance, several customization features

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Vivo OriginOS 4 offers faster performance, several customization features

By Sanjana Shankar 04:56 pm Nov 01, 202304:56 pm

OriginOS 4 is based on Android 14

Vivo has introduced its newest operating system, OriginOS 4, exclusive for the Chinese market. This release comes on the heels of the debut of Funtouch OS 14 for both Vivo and iQOO devices in the global market. OriginOS 4, which is based on the latest Android 14, brings a host of performance enhancements, new features, upgraded graphics, and personalization options.

2/5

The update boosts app response times by 36%

The latest operating system touts a virtual graphics card feature that minimizes delays when launching and exiting apps, boosting app response times by 36% and stabilizing display frame rates by 70%. OriginOS 4 also cuts back on background processes by 20% and increases standby time by 15%. The Unfair Scheduling 2.0 function optimizes CPU power and resource management, while Memory Fusion 4.0 ensures efficient memory utilization.

3/5

Customization features and visual enhancements

OriginOS 4 presents over 2,000 reimagined icons that prioritize visual comfort. A new custom font, called Vivo Sans, promises improved legibility across various font sizes. Users can enjoy real-time blurring effects and contextual wallpapers too. Similar to Xiaomi's HyperOS, the update also provides lock screen personalization options. The App Retainer allows users to whitelist apps, allowing them to pick up right where they left off. There's also an upgraded small window that can run up to 12 apps.

4/5

New car connectivity features simplify navigation, parking

The new operating system debuts a meeting assistant that offers real-time audio-to-text transcription and an offline AI translation feature. The OS also introduces a super power-saving mode that prolongs standby time by up to three hours even with just 1% battery remaining. Another noteworthy feature is Vivo Intelligent Vehicle 4.0, which improves car connectivity and offers nifty functions related to navigation and parking.

5/5

Availability and rollout schedule

There's also a global intelligent assistant, called Blue Heart Jr. V, which provides multiple interaction modes such as AI copywriting, drag-and-drop capabilities, mapping, and chatting. OriginOS 4 will come pre-loaded on the upcoming Vivo X100 series and the iQOO 12. Starting in December, the update will be tested on models such as Vivo X Fold2, X Flip, X90 Series, iQOO 11, 11S, and 11 Pro. The second phase of testing is slated for the end of January 2024.