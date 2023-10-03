Android 14 to release tomorrow for Pixel smartphones: Check features

Android 14 to release tomorrow for Pixel smartphones: Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 02:43 pm Oct 03, 2023

With Android 14, users can use their Pixel smartphones as a webcam

Among the key announcements Google is expected to make at its Pixel 8 launch event tomorrow is Android 14. As per a Canadian carrier, the update will roll out to the Pixel 7a, 7 Pro, 7, 6a, 6 Pro, 6, 5, 4a (5G), and 4a models starting October 4. The company recently unveiled the latest beta version of the mobile operating system, offering a glimpse at the fresh features and improvements we can anticipate in the stable release.

Privacy enhancements and features that are returning

Android 14 will give users more control over app permissions, enabling them to grant access to specific photos and videos instead of their entire media library. The update will also bring enhancements for developers working on cross-device apps, with tools like window size classes and sliding pane layout for better adaptation to various screens. One handy feature that is coming back is the "Screen time since last full charge" option to help you monitor your phone's battery performance.

Enhanced accessibility and language support

Among the most significant updates are larger font sizes, allowing users to scale fonts up to 200%, a considerable jump from Android 13's 130% limit. Plus, Android 14 introduces non-linear font scaling to keep already large text from growing even bigger. Users will also be able to use their Pixel smartphones as webcams for PCs, MacBooks, and so on. The update will also provide better support for gendered languages like French and German through the Grammatical Inflection API.

Battery life optimizations and security updates

To improve battery life, Google is making several behind-the-scenes adjustments in Android 14. These include modifications to the foreground services and job scheduler APIs for increased efficiency in background activities and large file downloads. For security, Android 14 will prevent the installation of older apps built for Android 5.1 Lollipop APIs and earlier versions, as they are more vulnerable to malware attacks. Developers can take advantage of more granular per-app language controls that language customization based on region.

Additional features on the horizon

Other confirmed features in Android 14 include an integrated Health Connect app, custom lock screens, and new wallpaper creation tools. Rumored additions include Find My Device updates, which lets you locate your device even if it's switched off. The new software will also bring a floating search bar for the Pixel Launcher, a screen search gesture inspired by Google Now on Tap, and native satellite communication support. Reportedly, users can see new battery information like manufacturing date and cycle count.

Compatibility and release date

Android 14 will bring better support for passkeys, allowing easy access to apps and your account, paving the way for a password-less future. There will also be a couple of keyboard, touchpad, and stylus enhancements. The firmware will provide new accessibility features, like notification flashes for those who are hard of hearing. Users can choose between the camera flash, display flash, or both to signal incoming notifications. Google is calling its new mobile operating system 'Android Upside Down Cake.'