Everything Google will announce at I/O 2023 on May 10

The company might finally pull the wraps off its first foldable smartphone, Google Pixel Fold (Photo credit: Google)

We are only days away from Google's annual developer's conference, the I/O 2023. The event, which will take place at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheater, California on May 10, will open with a keynote address from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The tech giant is expected to announce a host of new products, including its first-ever foldable phone and Android 14. Here's everything we know.

Google Pixel 7a will flaunt a 64MP rear camera

At the upcoming event, Google will launch its latest Pixel smartphone, dubbed the Pixel 7a. The handset will likely sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a 64MP dual rear camera unit. The device will pack a Tensor G2 processor and will be fueled by a 4,410mAh battery.

Google Pixel Fold will sport a book-like foldable design

On May 10, Google might finally pull the wraps off its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. The book-like foldable device will feature a 7.58-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.78-inch cover display. It will be powered by an in-house Tensor chipset and boast triple rear cameras. The handset could be priced at roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh.

Google Pixel Tablet will debut as the company's first-ever tablet

Google dropped hints about the Pixel Tablet last year and we may finally see it go official at the I/O 2023 event. The tablet is said to sport a 10.95-inch QHD+ touchscreen, a Tensor G2 processor, and a single camera on the front and back. It will reportedly come with a wireless charging dock, which will also double up as a smart speaker.

New color for Pixel Buds A-Series

There's more to Google's hardware-related announcements. The tech giant is also rumored to release its new light blue colorway for its Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. We might also get to see new Nest products but there is not much information at the moment.

Android 14 might bring a transparent navigation bar

Google will surely reveal Android 14 on May 10. The new software could bring functionalities such as a transparent navigation bar and the option to set live wallpapers on the home screen and lock screen, per XDA Developers. The first beta version of the update was recently released. The stable update is expected to be rolled out in August.

Expect a bunch of AI-related developments as well

We might hear more about the company's AI chatbot, Google Bard and improved Search. The tech giant is also reportedly hard at work to integrate the chatbot into its search engine. According to the New York Times, the search engine will become more conversational, and "the system would learn what users want to know based on what they're searching when they begin using it."