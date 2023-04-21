Technology

Google Pixel Tablet launching soon: Here's what we know

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The Pixel Tablet is expected to get an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor on the front and back (Photo credit: Google)

Google confirmed the existence of the Pixel Tablet at last year's I/O keynote event on May 11. While the brand might have remained silent for a long time now, leaks and tip-offs have continued to reveal details about the Pixel Tablet. In the latest development, Roland Quandt's leak is doing the rounds on the internet, stating the upcoming tablet's price, storage, and color variants.

Why does this story matter?

Google's Pixel Tablet was expected to be unveiled in Q1 2023. The device was reported to enter the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase in September 2022, which hinted at its imminent launch.

However, now the tablet is said to be unveiled alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, on May 10.

It will take on Apple and Samsung's tablets in the flagship segment.

A 10.95-inch LCD touchscreen is expected

The Pixel Tablet will bear a conventional rectangular design, a nano-ceramic finish, symmetrical borders, curved corners, and a top-centered camera. On the rear, it will have a single camera with an LED flash. The device may get a 10.95-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) touchscreen. It was rumored to come in four colors but Quandt has confirmed two for now: Haze (Green) and Porcelain (Beige).

The tablet is expected to get stylus support

The Pixel Tablet will likely be fueled by the Tensor G2 SoC, with at least 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The device will boot Android 13. It is tipped to support USI 2.0 stylus and 18W charging. Google will also introduce a standalone charging dock for the tablet, which should charge the slate and act as a speaker too.

The device will cost around €600-650

Quandt claims that the Pixel Tablet's 128GB or 256GB storage model will have a price tag of around €600-650 (nearly Rs. 54,100-58,600). This pricing would undoubtedly make the device a rather costly option when compared to the other Android tablet options available in the market. The standalone charging dock may be included with the tablet box.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect?

At I/O 2023, Google is expected to make a range of key announcements. The tech giant should introduce Android 14, a new Pixel A-series smartphone i.e., Pixel 7a, an Apple AirTag-like locator tag, Pixel Tablet, and its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.