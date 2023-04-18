Technology

Google Pixel 7a v/s Pixel 6a: Know the key differences

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Pixel 7a should go on sale after the announcement at Google's I/O event on May 10 (Photo credit: Zing News)

Google's upcoming A-series smartphone, Pixel 7a, will undergo some major changes. Courtesy of the leaks and tip-offs, we now know enough about what the phone maker has in store for the new device. The Pixel 7a will replace Pixel 6a from last year. It'll bear several features of its premium sibling, Pixel 7. Here's how the device will fare against the critically-acclaimed Pixel 6a.

The phone will sport a metal camera bar

The Pixel 7a is getting a design overhaul at the back, with a camera bar made out of metal, instead of polycarbonate material. It will retain the top-centered punch-hole, IP67-rated body, aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset will arrive in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (Light Blue), and a Coral color. To recall, Pixel 6a debuted in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage trims.

It will flaunt a 90Hz OLED screen

The Pixel 7a will have a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen, similar to the Pixel 6a. However, the device will be offered with a higher refresh rate (90Hz v/s 60Hz) than its predecessor. The display should get Gorilla Glass protection and Always-on functionality.

A 64MP main camera with OIS is expected

Another noticeable upgrade will be in the rear camera. The Pixel 7a will include a 64MP main shooter, which will be a significant jump in resolution from the Pixel 6a's 12.2MP primary snapper. It will offer a 13MP ultra-wide lens (up from Pixel 6a's 12MP). The phone may also feature a 10.8MP selfie camera compared to its predecessor's 8MP front-facing shooter.

The handset will have 8GB of RAM

The Pixel 7a will be powered by Tensor G2 SoC, delivering superior performance compared to Pixel 6a, which houses the first-generation Tensor chip. A similar 128GB onboard storage is anticipated but with 8GB of RAM. The device will be shipped with the Android 13 OS. It will retain the 4,410mAh battery pack but with support for wireless charging, which was absent on Pixel 6a.

It will be slightly more expensive than its predecessor

The Pixel 7a is tipped to be priced at $499 (around Rs. 40,950), which will make it $50 more expensive than Pixel 6a (at $449). In India, the Pixel 6a was introduced at Rs. 43,999, so be ready to shell out more for its successor.