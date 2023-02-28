Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 28: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 28, 2023, 10:23 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's visually improved Free Fire MAX has become quite popular in India, despite being limited to the Android OS. The game has bragged of more than 100 million downloads, scoring a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on Google Play Store. To show appreciation and retain the user base, the game developers release redeemable codes, helping players unlock a range of collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to grab several in-game items using the gaming currency (diamonds), which can only be obtained by spending a significant chunk of real cash.

Not every player is willing to spend resources. Instead, they are always on the lookout for alternative methods of reward collection.

Hence, the redeemable codes, which are released daily, can help them acquire bonuses for free.

Free rewards cannot be collected using Guest IDs

Players should log in to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, using their official login credentials. The site doesn't allow gamers to use Guest IDs to redeem the codes. Additionally, only players on the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Each code is redeemable once per person. They should redeem the 12-digit characters within 12-18 hours of release.

You can grab several in-game items using redeemable codes

The Free Fire MAX redeemable codes consist of 12- or 16-digit alphanumeric characters. When redeemed, via the rewards redemption page, players can obtain a range of exclusive in-game bonuses such as premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for February 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. February 28 are listed here. Utilize them to earn rewards. FV8B-HJU8-765T, RFGB-5NJT-YIHB, V65S-4AQE-D12V, 34BR-HTGU-VTDR. FI45-8T76-TFQE, D6RA-QF2B-3EJR, UFGV-76YT-C7DE, R456-K7U0-J9I8. UJ2H-FNR4-M56O, YU9H-8B76-VCT5, RXSF-WVEB-RN5J, TIYH-B87V-6C54. RE7D-W3V4-J5TI, G876-F5D4-SR6F, 3G45-RJTI-87BV.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes via the independent platform for code redemption (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, utilize your registered login credentials to access your account (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, then click "Confirm" followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a reward, which will be collectible from the game's notification section.