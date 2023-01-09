Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 buyers will get Buds2 Pro for free

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 09, 2023, 06:35 pm 3 min read

The S23 series may feature a 12MP selfie camera. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has accidentally revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. It will debut on February 1, 2023. While the launch of the line-up is around the corner, we have now been treated with the pre-registration offer details of the upcoming Android flagships. According to the brand's Estonian website, customers pre-booking an S23 series phone will get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for free.

A similar pre-registration offer might be available globally

Samsung may introduce a similar pre-registration offer in other regions as well. It is also anticipated that the brand may come up with additional pre-order deals for the Galaxy S23 line-up. Along with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 or the Galaxy Watch4 series may be offered at a discounted price, with an S23 series smartphone.

Here's what we know about the Galaxy S23 series

The Galaxy S23 line-up will include standard S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, all with a top-centered punch-hole and in-display fingerprint reader. The S23 and S23+ may get 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra could offer a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 2,200-nits peak brightness and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming. They should offer 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

A 200MP main camera is expected on the S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ may flaunt a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The S23 Ultra could get a 200MP ISOCELL HPX primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP zoom and telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. Up front, the handsets may feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The line-up should get the latest connectivity options

The Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a slightly overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, built using TSMC's 4nm N4P process. The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The S23 and S23+ could house 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. The S23 Ultra could get a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Galaxy S23 series may go on sale starting February 9

Post-launch on February 1, 2023, Samsung may make the Galaxy S23 series available for purchase starting February 9. According to the details revealed, the pre-orders will commence on February 1 and will go on till February 8. This means that the open sales for the Galaxy S23 line-up may begin February 9 onward. Sales in India are expected to start in the same timeframe.