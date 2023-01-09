Samsung Galaxy S23 buyers will get Buds2 Pro for free
Samsung has accidentally revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. It will debut on February 1, 2023. While the launch of the line-up is around the corner, we have now been treated with the pre-registration offer details of the upcoming Android flagships. According to the brand's Estonian website, customers pre-booking an S23 series phone will get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for free.
A similar pre-registration offer might be available globally
Samsung may introduce a similar pre-registration offer in other regions as well. It is also anticipated that the brand may come up with additional pre-order deals for the Galaxy S23 line-up. Along with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 or the Galaxy Watch4 series may be offered at a discounted price, with an S23 series smartphone.
Here's what we know about the Galaxy S23 series
The Galaxy S23 line-up will include standard S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, all with a top-centered punch-hole and in-display fingerprint reader. The S23 and S23+ may get 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra could offer a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 2,200-nits peak brightness and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming. They should offer 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
A 200MP main camera is expected on the S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 and S23+ may flaunt a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The S23 Ultra could get a 200MP ISOCELL HPX primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP zoom and telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. Up front, the handsets may feature a 12MP selfie camera.
The line-up should get the latest connectivity options
The Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a slightly overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, built using TSMC's 4nm N4P process. The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The S23 and S23+ could house 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. The S23 Ultra could get a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
Galaxy S23 series may go on sale starting February 9
Post-launch on February 1, 2023, Samsung may make the Galaxy S23 series available for purchase starting February 9. According to the details revealed, the pre-orders will commence on February 1 and will go on till February 8. This means that the open sales for the Galaxy S23 line-up may begin February 9 onward. Sales in India are expected to start in the same timeframe.