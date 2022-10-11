Technology

Google Pixel Fold tipped to launch around March next year

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 11, 2022, 01:31 pm 3 min read

Google may introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone as early as March 2023, according to analyst, Ross Young. The handset is currently rumored to be called 'Pixel Fold.' In response to a query about the Pixel Fold's arrival, Young responded with "Q1" as the time frame. He also mentioned that the display panels the foldable device will start to ship in January.

Context Why does this story matter?

A week ago, Google introduced its Pixel 7 series and first-ever Pixel Watch. It even revealed its maiden tablet.

Now, the California-based tech giant might be prepping up for its first foldable device. The Pixel Fold was tipped to launch sometime this year, but as per the latest inputs, we may get to see the device early next year.

Rumors Pixel Fold is a real thing, claims Jon Prosser

Earlier this year, Jon Prosser, a well-known tipster, tweeted that the Google Pixel "Fold" is a real thing. The statement was later corroborated by Young, who stated that the US may witness the Pixel Fold sometime in Spring 2023. Last year, Young also predicted the release of new foldable smartphones from various brands, with Google being one of them.

Details Google's foldable handset is reported to have a codename 'Passport'

Apart from Prosser and Young, tipster Evan Blass has also revealed some information about Google's foldable device. In August, Blass reported that the Pixel Fold with codename 'Passport' will launch before the end of this year. But the plans seem to have moved to early next year. Blass noted that Google has been working on the foldable smartphone for nearly two years now.

Tip-off Pixel Fold will use Samsung-made ultra-thin glass (UTG)

The Pixel Fold was spotted in a trademark and IPO listing back in August. The filing hinted at a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-like design. The device may use Samsung-made ultra-thin glass (UTG) for its foldable panel. The UTG is a thin glass sheet distinguished primarily by its flexibility and toughness. Samsung typically applies UTG on the internal screen of its foldable handsets.

Specifications Google Pixel Fold: What to expect?

The Pixel Fold should have an inward-folding, book-like design. It is rumored to get a 5.78-inch external display with a thin glass cover and a 7.57-inch main foldable screen. The smartphone may sport triple rear cameras, including a Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a Sony IMX386 ultra-wide snapper, and an S5K3J1 telephoto lens. It could be powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset.