Nothing Phone (1) gets another camera-focused software update: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 19, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The Nothing OS 1.1.3 update also brings minor UI refinements

The Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving another software update. Notably, this is the second firmware that the device is getting after its debut last month. The new update brings in a series of bug fixes along with a bunch of camera improvements. It is getting rolled out to Phone (1) units worldwide. Here's all you need to know about the firmware.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although the hype surrounding Nothing Phone (1) has largely subsided, the brand still keeps its spirit uplifted and continues to offer firmware releases on a regular basis, as promised.

The latest Nothing OS 1.1.3 update is particularly for those who use their smartphones to capture lot of photos and selfies because the device is now getting several fixes for the front and rear cameras.

The latest firmware for the Nothing Phone (1) is being released in a staged manner. It could take a few days for it to reach every unit, globally. The file size of the update is 64.33MB. To check manually, go to Settings > System updates.

Upgrades Faster processing of HDR photos

The Nothing Phone (1) update brings in improved front camera photo clarity, faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing, higher color saturation on the ultra-wide shots, more sharpness, and reduced noise upon zooming. The automatic color and brightness adjustments to cameras have been introduced for individuals using Glyph lighting for shots. A reminder to clean the lenses has also been added.

Fixes It features a redesigned fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps

The Nothing Phone (1) update also introduces an option to enable Google's Adaptive Battery to "intelligently optimize battery life." The fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps has also been redesigned. The stuttering in Twitter, Play Store, and other apps has been fixed. The bug that prevented efficient working of mobile hotspot has been fixed. The lock screen crashing issue has also been resolved.

Key features Nothing Phone (1): An overview

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a left-aligned punch-hole, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a transparent rear design. It boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Information It has a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with dual rear cameras comprising a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main snapper and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.