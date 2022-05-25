Technology

Nothing phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Nothing phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Written by Akash Pandey May 25, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

A design sketch for the Nothing phone (1) (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing is weeks away from announcing its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing phone (1). According to Allround-PC, the handset is "scheduled to launch on July 21." However, the report says it is unclear if Nothing will officially unveil the smartphone that day or the handset will go on sale. Nothing had confirmed in March that the phone that will debut in the summer of 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nothing is aiming big. The brand wants to create an ecosystem that will rival the likes of Samsung and Apple.

From starting as an audio company, the company has quickly evolved into a smartphone manufacturer.

Nothing phone (1) is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. With a distinctive design and new-age features, the smartphone will likely be a tough competitor in its segment.

Design and display The handset could offer an AMOLED screen

The Nothing phone (1) could sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen or side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is expected to have a transparent rear panel to show off the internals. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It is expected to pack triple rear cameras

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to feature a triple rear camera arrangement, that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset may power the device

The Nothing phone (1) could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset should boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It may draw power from a 4,500mAh battery, with wired and wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, it is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to cost around €500 (roughly Rs. 41,400). The handset may be introduced on July 21. (Source: Allround-PC)