New leak fully reveals the upcoming Moto G82: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Moto G82 will have 88% screen-to-body ratio (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce another mid-ranger, the Moto G82, in several markets by this month-end. Ahead of its launch, its specifications and images have surfaced online. With the courtesy of 91mobiles, we now have complete details of the upcoming Moto G-series smartphone. The device will offer a pOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

Why does this story matter?

With a positive response from buyers over the years, Motorola continues to expand its Moto G portfolio with new smartphones.

The Moto G82 could be the next handset in the series after the Moto G52, which was introduced last month.

The source claims that the device is codenamed Rhode 5G+ and it will be the brand's first smartphone with the G8x moniker.

Design and display The handset will sport a 120Hz pOLED display

The Moto G82 will have a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center, slim bezels, and a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. It will have triple cameras on the rear panel. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 402ppi pixel density, and 88% screen-to-body ratio. It will also get an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

It will sport a 16MP front snapper

The Moto G82 will have triple lenses on the rear, including a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it will sport a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The device will carry up to 8GB of RAM

The Moto G82 will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and it will pack up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based My UX and will draw fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Moto G82: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Moto G82 will be revealed at the time of its launch. It is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000 for its base configuration. (Source: 91mobiles)