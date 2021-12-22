Technology This is how Moto G Stylus 2022 will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 11:29 am

Moto G Stylus 2022's renders leaked (Photo credit: Prepp & OnLeaks)

Motorola is expected to launch its new Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone in the coming months. In the latest development, Prepp, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its full design. As per the images, the handset will have a punch-hole cut-out, a dedicated stylus slot, an oval camera bump with slightly protruding lenses, and a flat display.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will arrive as an addition to Motorola's portfolio of stylus-supported devices. It will be a refreshed version of the current-generation Moto G Stylus 2021. With a new Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, a big display, a dedicated stylus, and 5G connectivity, the device will offer fair competition to other smartphones within the mid-range segment.

Design and display The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval camera module housing three lenses. The handset is said to bear a 6.81-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. It will also have a dedicated slot for the stylus at the bottom side.

Information It will be equipped with a 13MP selfie snapper

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 operating system

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack either a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2022 at the time of the launch, which will happen next year. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset may be priced at around Rs. 20,000.