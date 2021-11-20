Render of Moto G Stylus 2022 reveals a stylus slot

Moto G Stylus 2022 appears in a fresh render

Motorola is reportedly working on launching a new Moto G Stylus 2022 handset. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared a render of the phone, revealing full design features. According to the image, it will come with a slot for a stylus, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and a fingerprint reader on the side. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Moto G Stylus 2022 will be a revised version of the previous generation model and will come as an addition to the portfolio of stylus-supported models. The stylus pen can be used to note down quick entries, write messages, or draw sketches. With the codename "Milan," the device will launch with various other Motorola smartphones in 2022.

Design and display

The phone will get a Full-HD+ resolution

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval-shaped camera unit. The device may bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 379ppi. There will also be a dedicated slot for the stylus.

Information

It could get a 13MP front camera

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will come equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter and two auxiliary lenses, the details of which are not known. On the front, a 13MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

Moto G Stylus 2022 will draw power from a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Moto G Stylus 2022 are currently unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it may carry a price-figure of around Rs. 32,000.