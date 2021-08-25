Moto G50 5G, with Dimensity 700 chipset, launched in Australia

Motorola has announced a new G-series smartphone, called the Moto G50 5G, in the Australian market. It is priced at AUD 399 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and shares a few features with the standard Moto G50 which was introduced in March this year. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Dimensity 700 processor, a 6.5-inch screen, and triple rear cameras. Here's more.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side

Moto G50 5G weighs 206 grams

The Moto G50 5G features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and Green color options.

The phone offers a 48MP main shooter

The Moto G50 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

It supports 15W fast-charging

The Moto G50 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based My UX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G50 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G50 5G carries a price-tag of AUD 399 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the solo 4GB/128GB model and is up for grabs via Motorola Australia's website. Its availability in other markets has not been revealed as of now.