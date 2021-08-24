Motorola Edge 20's pre-orders to commence from August 24

Motorola Edge 20 will be available via Flipkart

Motorola's Edge 20 will be up for pre-orders starting August 24 at 12pm via Flipkart, the company has announced. For the unversed, the handset was slated to go on sale today but due to "unforeseen circumstances," its sale was deferred. The Edge 20 was announced last week alongside the Edge 20 Fusion model, which will go on sale on August 27.

Design and display

The phone has a 144Hz OLED display

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a punch-hole design with narrow bezels, a water-repellent aluminium-plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl color options.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20: Pricing and availability

In India, the Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for pre-orders from August 24 onwards via e-commerce giant Flipkart.