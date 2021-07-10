Motorola Edge 20 could reach India by August; pricing tipped

As the latest addition to its Edge series, Motorola will launch the Edge 20 smartphone in India by the end of this month or in August 2021, as per Techradar. The report also suggests the handset will debut in India with a different name and a price tag of around Rs. 30,000. It is expected to arrive alongside Edge 20 Pro and Lite variants.

Edge 20 will sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge 20 would feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a Google Assistant button, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device should bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 is believed to house a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom support. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

A Snapdragon 778G chipset is expected to power the device

The Motorola Edge 20 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Motorola Edge 20 will be announced at the time of its launch. It has been tipped to be priced at Rs. 30,000, however, it is still unclear whether the Pro and Lite trims will debut in India.