OPPO Reno6 5G to debut in Indonesia on July 15

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 12:06 am

OPPO Reno6 5G's Indonesia launch confirmed; global unveiling imminent

OPPO will launch its Reno6 5G smartphone in Indonesia on July 15, as confirmed by the company. This could be the first step toward the global unveiling of the handset. The Reno6 series is also tipped to arrive in India in July. To recall, OPPO had announced the Reno6 5G in China last month, along with Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ variants. Here's more.

Design and display

Global model will look slightly different from the Chinese variant

It will have a flat screen rather than a curved display seen on the Chinese model

The global version of the Reno6 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. However, the screen will be flat. The Chinese model has a similar design but with curved screen edges. The device will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information

A 64MP quad rear camera unit will be offered

The global variant of OPPO Reno6 5G will bear a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main sensor, along with three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it might get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The global model will support NFC

Not much is known about the internals of the Reno6 5G's global edition. However, it is confirmed to offer support for NFC and house a headphone jack as well as a Type-C port. For reference, the Chinese variant runs on a Dimensity 900 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

OPPO Reno6 5G: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Reno6 5G in the global markets will be announced at the time of launch. It will go official in Indonesia on July 15. In China, the handset starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000).