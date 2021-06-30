Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unlikely to ship with a charger

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on FCC listing

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in October this year. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing that it will support up to 45W fast-charging. The FCC listing also suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE will not come bundled with a charger in the retail box. Here's our roundup.

The phone will bear a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The smartphone will have a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will sport a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera is expected.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost between KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000-52,700) and it will be available in Violet, Green, Blue, Gray/Black, and White color variants. As per the reports, the handset may see a limited release only in the US and Europe.