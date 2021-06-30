Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi 11 Lite smartphone has managed to record total sales of Rs. 200 crore within a week of its launch. The figures are cumulative of both offline and online sales channels. To recall, the handset was announced in India at a starting price of Rs. 21,999. It offers an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Here's a look at the official announcement

₹ 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀+🔥



Mi Fans, we're excited to share that we have registered business worth ₹ 200 Cr+ within just 7 days of launch 🤩



Thank you for the incredible response to the all-new #Mi11Lite for trusting the #Mi brand, to bring the latest the best.#Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/w8wJuL6gZL — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 30, 2021

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 6.8mm thin body

The Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a 6.8mm thin body, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 33W fast-charging support

The Mi 11 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Price and availability

The Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other online as well as offline retail channels.