Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 12:55 am

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its One Action handset launched in 2019. The firmware brings all the goodies of the latest operating system, including a refreshed UI, notification history, chat bubbles, and one-time permissions. Currently, the update is seeding in Brazil and is expected to be rolled out in other markets in the coming days. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display

The Motorola One Action has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is available in three shades: Denim Blue, Pearl White, and Aqua Teal.

The Motorola One Action has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 12MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The Motorola One Action draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device now runs on Android 11 and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. It offers support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola One Action: Pricing

In India, the Motorola One Action handset, launched in 2019, carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for its sole 4GB/128GB storage variant. The device is up for grabs via Flipkart.