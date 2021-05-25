Xiaomi leads smartphone shipments in India in Q1 2021

Xiaomi has shipped over 10.4 million smartphones in India in 2021

For the 15th consecutive quarter, Xiaomi has shipped the maximum number of smartphones in India. As per the IDC report, in the first quarter of 2021, the Chinese tech giant secured 27.2% of the market share in India with a total of 10.4 million shipped units. Xiaomi has also crossed the three million units sales milestone worldwide for its flagship Mi 11 series.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

Mi Fans! @IDC Q1 2021 report is out.



Happy to share that we are once again India's No.1 most loved smartphone brand. 🥇😍



Now for 1⃣5⃣ consecutive quarters!💪



Thank you all - Mi Fans, partners amazing team members - for your support. 🙏



I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi #Redmi #Smartphone pic.twitter.com/8JIx0sZ2t0 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 24, 2021

Statistics

Samsung settles for the second place with 19% market share

In comparison to Q1 2020, Xiaomi's shipments have increased from 10.1 million to 10.4 million. The Redmi 9, 9A, and 9 Power models accounted for 10% of Xiaomi's total shipments. Samsung is positioned second with a 19% market share and 7.3 million units shipped. It is followed by Vivo (17.3% share) and OPPO (12.2% share) with 6.6 million and 4.7 million units shipped, respectively.

Bestsellers

Mi 11, Pro, and Ultra cumulatively sold 30 lakh units

In India, the Mi 10i was the leading 5G model in Q1 2021. Separately, Xiaomi's Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones have cumulatively sold over 30 lakh units in the global markets in the first four months of 2021. They are also touted as the best-selling Android smartphones in China in their respective price range.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a QHD+ display

The Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera module. The handsets feature a 120Hz, 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. The Mi 11 Ultra also bears a secondary rear display for taking high-resolution selfies.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 20MP selfie camera

The Mi 11 comes with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro snapper. The Pro model has a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. The Mi 11 Ultra offers a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, the handsets have a 20MP camera.

Internals

They boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi 11 series draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The standard Mi 11 houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support, whereas the Pro and Ultra phones pack a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.