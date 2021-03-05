Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its Mi 11 Ultra model soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Indonesia Telecom Certification site with model number M2102K1G, hinting at its imminent global launch. A recent leak had revealed that the device will feature a 120Hz display, a 120x zoom camera, and 67W wireless charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will have a QHD+ display

The Mi 11 Ultra will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera unit and a secondary screen that will act as a viewfinder for taking high-resolution selfies. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras It will offer a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens. The smartphone is also tipped to come with 120x digital zoom and 10x optical zoom. On the front, it is likely to sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 888 processor

Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. The device will be equipped with Harman Kardon dual speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability