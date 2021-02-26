Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will unveil its S9 and S9e models on March 3. In the run-up to the launch, Vivo has shared a poster confirming that the former will feature three rear cameras and a 44MP selfie snapper. The poster also mentions that the S9e will be launched with a 32MP selfie camera. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo S9 will be available in three color options

Vivo S9 is likely to sport a display with a wide notch, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It shall be offered in Black, White, and Bluish Pink colors.

Information The handset will pack a 44MP front camera

Vivo S9 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will sport a 44MP selfie shooter while the S9e shall come with a 32MP unit.

Internals It will be fueled by a Dimensity 1100 processor

The Vivo S9 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. To ensure connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S9: Pricing and availability