Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone to make Indian debut soonLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 03:29 pm
Samsung's Galaxy M12 smartphone, which was launched in Vietnam earlier this month, will make its Indian debut soon.
In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the device will be priced under Rs. 12,000 and shall feature a 'power-efficient 8nm chipset' (Exynos 850), a 6,000mAh battery and a 90Hz screen.
Here are more details.
Design and display
It comes with a 90Hz, 6.5-inch screen
The Samsung Galaxy M12 features an Infinity V-style waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch (720x1600 pixels) PLS TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
The handset packs a 48MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
It is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset
The Samsung Galaxy M12 is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy M12: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone in India have not been announced yet. However, as per the tipster's claims, the handset is expected to sport a price-figure below Rs. 12,000.