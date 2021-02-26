Samsung will launch the Galaxy A32 4G, A32 5G, A52, and A72 models in India soon. In the latest development, the devices have been listed on the company's Indian website with model numbers SM-A325F/DS, SM-A326B/DS, SM-A525F/DS, and SM-A725F/DS, respectively. As for the highlights, they will sport screens with a Full-HD+ resolution, quad rear cameras, and shall support Android 11. Here are more details.

Design and display Galaxy A52 and A72 will feature AMOLED screens

The Galaxy A52 and A72 will sport a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the A32 will have a waterdrop-notched display with a prominent bottom bezel. The first two handsets will bear 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screens respectively, while the A32 will pack a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display.

Cameras The handsets will pack quad rear cameras

The A32 and A52 will feature 48MP and 64MP primary sensors respectively, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The A72 will sport a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the A52, A72 will offer 32MP cameras, while the A32 will house a 13MP lens.

Internals They will run on Android 11

The Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, while the A32 will come with a MediaTek Helio G85/Dimensity chipset, all paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The A32 and A72 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the A52 will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. The will boot Android 11.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72: Pricing and availability