Redmi is preparing to announce its Note 10 series of smartphones on March 4. In the latest development, a Twitter handle named Xiaomiui has claimed that the line-up will include Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max models. The tip-off has also revealed the color schemes, storage options, as well as the key specifications of these handsets.

Vanilla model Redmi Note 10 to bear a Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen

Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole design and a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display. According to the latest leak, it will draw power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,050mAh battery. The phone will be offered in Pebble White, Lake Green, Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colors.

Information It is tipped to house a 48MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 will be equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor as against the previously speculated 64MP main lens. Details of the other three lenses are unknown as of now. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Pro versions Redmi Note 10 Pro, Max to offer a 120Hz screen

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They will come in Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, Onyx Gray, and Dark Night colors. The handsets will be fueled by a Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 768G chipset, respectively, with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,050mAh battery.

Cameras The duo will pack a 32MP selfie snapper