Samsung Galaxy A52, A72's support pages go live, launch imminentLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 07:47 pm
Samsung is expected to launch its mid-range Galaxy A52 and A72 models in India soon. In the latest development, support pages of both the handsets have gone live with model numbers SM-A525F and SM-A725F, respectively.
As for the key highlights, the phones will reportedly come with quad rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, 25W fast-charging support, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will have a 90Hz screen
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit.
The handsets will bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, respectively, both with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
The duo will pack a 64MP quad rear camera setup
The Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Galaxy A72 will also have a similar camera arrangement but with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens replacing the macro camera.
Both the phones will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
They will be backed by a Snapdragon 720G processor
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, they will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
The Galaxy A52 and A72 will pack a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with support for 25W fast-charging.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A52, A72: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Galaxy A52 and A72 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, going by the rumored specifications, the A52 will cost roughly Rs. 25,000 while the A72 will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 28,000.