Samsung is expected to launch its mid-range Galaxy A52 and A72 models in India soon. In the latest development, support pages of both the handsets have gone live with model numbers SM-A525F and SM-A725F, respectively. As for the key highlights, the phones will reportedly come with quad rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, 25W fast-charging support, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will have a 90Hz screen

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit. The handsets will bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, respectively, both with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The duo will pack a 64MP quad rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A72 will also have a similar camera arrangement but with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens replacing the macro camera. Both the phones will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals They will be backed by a Snapdragon 720G processor

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will pack a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with support for 25W fast-charging.

Information Samsung Galaxy A52, A72: Pricing and availability