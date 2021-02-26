Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 12:05 am

OPPO is working to launch a new A54 5G model soon. In the latest development, the phone has been listed on Japanese carrier au, revealing its full specifications. The listing also mentions that it will be released in June. As for the highlights, the A54 5G will come with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras, and a punch-hole display.

Design and display It will have a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The OPPO A54 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera arrangement. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. It will be offered in Fantastic Purple and Silver Black color options (names translated from Japanese).

Information A 48MP main camera will be available

The OPPO A54 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will pack a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will be backed by a Snapdragon 480 processor

The OPPO A54 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A54 5G: Pricing and availability