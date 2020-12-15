If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the OPPO Find X2 (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount coupon of Rs. 13,000, an extra 10% off on ICICI Bank Cards, and an attractive exchange offer.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OPPO Find X2 (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 64,990 (MRP: Rs. 69,990). You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 13,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 1,500) with ICICI Bank Cards and a discount of up to Rs. 10,700 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display OPPO Find X2: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slightly curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood