Flipkart will soon host its 'Big Saving Days' sale in India. It will start on December 18 and go on till December 22. However, for Flipkart Plus members, the sale will go live on December 17 at 12 pm. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive deals and discounts on popular smartphones with additional 10% off on SBI Cards. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Realme 6

In the sale, Realme 6 will be available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,999). It has a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Information Realme 6 sports a 64MP quad rear camera system

The Realme 6 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 iQOO 3

As part of the sale, the iQOO 3 will be available at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990). The handset features a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information iQOO 3 has a 48MP quad rear camera unit

The iQOO 3 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 iPhone Xr

If you're looking to buy an affordable Apple smartphone, the iPhone Xr will be up for grabs at Rs. 38,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,900) It has an all-glass body with a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD display, Face ID, and an IP67-rated build quality. The device is fueled by an A12 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,942mAh battery.

Information iPhone Xr offers a promising photography experience

The iPhone Xr gets a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear sensor. This camera offers features like Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR, and supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. Up front, there is a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Lastly, buyers will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000) in the sale. The handset offers a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an IP68 build quality and an S Pen. It has a Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+?